Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 308,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

