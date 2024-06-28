Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Rises By 100.0%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
AGL Energy stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $8.20.
About AGL Energy
