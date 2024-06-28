Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in June

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $36.10 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Stories

