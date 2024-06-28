Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Absa Group Stock Performance

AGRPY stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

