Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
ALMTF stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
About Almonty Industries
