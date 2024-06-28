Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $230.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 5,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 380.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,668 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

