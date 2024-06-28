Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Trading Down 7.9 %
Express stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Express Company Profile
