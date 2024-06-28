National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $74.28 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $527.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Presto Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 77.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

