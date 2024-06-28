National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
National Presto Industries Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $74.28 on Thursday. National Presto Industries has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $527.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%.
About National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
