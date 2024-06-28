Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.
About Natuzzi
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natuzzi
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.