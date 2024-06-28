Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Price Performance

NYSE:NTZ opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

About Natuzzi

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.