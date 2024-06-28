ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.65.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.