Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.7 %

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

