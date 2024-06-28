StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

