The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.