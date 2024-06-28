Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.