CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.77. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $17.03.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

