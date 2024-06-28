Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTSO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTSO

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.61. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.