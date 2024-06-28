Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 21.67%.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

