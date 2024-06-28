Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compugen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. Research analysts expect that Compugen will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compugen stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

