Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

