Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

