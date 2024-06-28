PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 284,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 32,593 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,970,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EWD opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

Ishares

