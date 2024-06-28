Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 129.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 743,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 440,843 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 362,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $253.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

