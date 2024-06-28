13,865 Shares in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Tara L. French acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $874,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tara L. French acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,422 shares of company stock worth $163,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 13.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

