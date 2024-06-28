Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of Mama’s Creations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAMA opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $256.00 million, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

