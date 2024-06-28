13,328 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,244,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,794,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 634,133 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 559,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 193,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $24,543,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

