PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fluor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,546,000 after purchasing an additional 243,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after acquiring an additional 177,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after acquiring an additional 53,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Fluor by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 737,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,907,000 after acquiring an additional 194,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FLR opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FLR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

