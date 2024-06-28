Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 8,599 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 455.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 168,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 356,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PRA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

ProAssurance Price Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $636.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.24. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

