Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 46,821 SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSSS. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 433.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,221 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 152,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 111.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

SSSS stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.64. SuRo Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 39.54 and a current ratio of 39.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 316.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

