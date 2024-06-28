Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 79,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 158,154 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 246,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 44.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 1,983,031 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $78,947 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Further Reading

