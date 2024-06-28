Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $195,000 Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Boston Partners grew its stake in Cars.com by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,723,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,519,000 after buying an additional 940,376 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 252,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 122,665 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in Cars.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 4,628,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,801,000 after buying an additional 90,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,292,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Cars.com Price Performance
Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $180.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.81 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at $12,533,293. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,345.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 27,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $524,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,647 shares in the company, valued at $12,533,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,510 shares of company stock worth $1,619,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cars.com
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What are earnings reports?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.