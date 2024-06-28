PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 233,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.6 %

KOF stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

