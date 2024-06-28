Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,965 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Avnet were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Avnet by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Down 1.5 %

AVT stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

