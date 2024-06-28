6,973 Shares in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $527.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $95.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.50 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

