Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $207,000 Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLW. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CLW opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $821.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clearwater Paper

About Clearwater Paper

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.