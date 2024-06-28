Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after buying an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $10,534,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 236,230 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $7,955,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,824,000 after buying an additional 147,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Insider Activity at Appian

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Appian

Appian Stock Up 2.6 %

APPN stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. Appian Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $52.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.