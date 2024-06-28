Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.21. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -308.69%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

