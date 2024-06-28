PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.62. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.40 and a beta of 0.92.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.