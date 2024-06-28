Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 11.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 919.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,164,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.53.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

