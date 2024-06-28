PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 135 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in argenx by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in argenx by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,223,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,283,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX opened at $444.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.30. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

