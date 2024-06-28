PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

