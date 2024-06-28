Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

