PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 923.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,027,720.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

