PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 251,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE GMED opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

