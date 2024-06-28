PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in US Foods by 1,398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 87,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in US Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in US Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,627,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in US Foods by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

