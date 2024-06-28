International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 138,002 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $9,736,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after purchasing an additional 313,135 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

