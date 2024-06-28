Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 53,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

