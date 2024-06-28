SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.05.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 20.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

