Head-To-Head Contrast: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) & Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and Charlie's (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bon Natural Life $29.52 million 0.09 $4.60 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.92 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

0.6% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bon Natural Life and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bon Natural Life and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; and natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products used as food additives and nutritional supplements. Its products are used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

