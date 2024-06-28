PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $202.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.36. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $263.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.