PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 152,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 586.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $43.00 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.08 EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

