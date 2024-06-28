ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,145,699.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,280.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,145,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,418 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

